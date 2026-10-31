Music Director Deva's Son Srikanth Deva: Every Gesture Of Kindness And Every Word Of Support Will Remain In Our Hearts Forever!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Music director Srikanth Deva, the son of late Tamil music director Deva, whose sudden demise earlier this month had sent shock waves across the Tamil film industry, has now penned a note of gratitude on behalf of his family to everyone who had honoured his late father's legacy, saying every gesture of kindness and every word of support would remain in their hearts forever.

Taking to his Instagram timeline to pen the note of gratitude, the music director said, "On behalf of our family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by us during this difficult time following the loss of our beloved Deva Sir."

He went on to say, "Our sincere thanks to all cinema celebrities, actors, directors, music directors, musicians, lyricists, singers, PROs, media channels, journalists, and every member of the media and film fraternity who came forward to pay their respects, offer condolences, and show their love and support."

Srikanth Deva added, "Your presence, prayers, kind words, tributes and support have given our family immense strength and comfort during this difficult time. We are deeply touched by the love and respect shown towards our beloved father. Your affection is a reflection of the wonderful relationships and memories he built throughout his remarkable journey in the film industry."

The music director observed, "Every gesture of kindness and every word of support will remain in our hearts forever. Thank you for honouring his legacy and standing with our family. We are forever grateful to each and every one of you. With love, respect and gratitude."

For the unaware, eminent Tamil music director Deva, who had scored music for over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on October 17. He was 75.

The news of the demise of the accomplished music director, who held the title 'Thenisai Thendral', had sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry and plunged the entire industry into gloom.

Deva, who was born on November 20 1950, is credited with having scored music for several blockbusters including Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annamalai', 'Arunachalam' and 'Baasha'.

The music director, who had made his debut in Tamil cinema in the year 1986 with the Tamil film 'Maatukaara Mannaru', was also known for having introduced the popular Gaana form of music to cinema. Deva, who composed several Gaana songs, had also sung several numbers.