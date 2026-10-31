Cathie Wood Loads Up On TEM, ILMN And Biotech Stocks - But Pares Stake In This Pharma Giant That Had A Blowout Q3



ARK's actively managed ETFs made a mix of moves, trimming some established holdings while adding to smaller healthcare names.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF increased its exposure to Tempus AI, Pacific Biosciences of California, Beam Therapeutics, and Arcturus Therapeutics. Eli Lilly was among ARK's notable trims on Friday, with its flagship ARK Innovation ETF paring its position despite Lilly's blowout third-quarter performance.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest made a series of moves across its actively managed ETFs on Friday, with the firm adding to several healthcare, genomics and cryptocurrency stocks.

ARK's actively managed ETFs made a mix of moves, trimming some established holdings while adding to smaller healthcare names. Several stocks appeared in more than one fund.

ARK Loads Up On Biotech Stocks

Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) was one of ARK's more prominent biotech-related purchases. ARK added 61,114 shares through ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and another 93,407 shares through ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), increasing its exposure to the AI-powered healthcare and genomics company across two funds.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) was another significant addition, with ARKK buying 43,130 shares of the genomics sequencing company.

ARKG also added to several other biotechnology names, buying 133,767 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), 22,687 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) and 64,483 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). ARKK separately bought another 346,507 shares of Pacific Biosciences.

Outside healthcare and genomics, ARK added to Circle Internet Group Inc. (CRCL) and Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) across multiple ETFs. ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) also bought 13,757 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).

ARK's Surprise Sell

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) was among the notable positions ARK pared on Friday. ARK's flagship ARKK ETF sold 17,626 shares of the pharmaceutical giant.

The move came after Lilly reported third-quarter results that topped expectations, with the company continuing to benefit from strong demand for its diabetes and obesity medicines.

ARK also reduced its exposure to CareDx Inc. (CDNA), with the ARKG ETF selling 50,859 shares.

Bullish (BLSH) was another recurring sell. ARK sold shares of the crypto-focused financial services company through ARKF, ARKK and ARKW, with the trades totaling more than 238,000 shares across the three ETFs.

ARKG's price fell nearly 7% in Friday's regular trading session. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around ARKG trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

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