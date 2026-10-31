Sachin Pilot Defends Right To Peaceful Protests Amid Delhi Crackdown

Congress Leader Stands by Right to Protest

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday defended the right to peaceful protests and questioned the police action against demonstrators in Delhi, alleging that students and political leaders were targeted despite exercising their democratic rights. He asserted that the Congress would not retreat from its demands despite pressure, threats or the use of government agencies.

In an interview with ANI, Pilot said the protests were aimed at raising issues concerning the youth and questioned why peaceful demonstrations were being stopped. He argued that students should not be viewed through a political lens, asserting that they belonged to the country rather than any particular party.“When you are protesting and are against something, then what is the need to stop the protest? We have raised the issue of the youth. Rahul Gandhi protested, and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Students do not belong to a political party; they belong to the country. Yet, lathis and pellet guns were used against them. They were attacked, cases were registered against them, and their accounts were seized,” he said.

Addressing Democratic Freedoms and Concerns

Questioning the restrictions imposed across Delhi and the alleged action against demonstrators, Pilot asked whether the protesters were being treated as threats despite participating in peaceful sit-ins, rallies and demonstrations. While acknowledging that action could be taken if laws were violated, he maintained that peaceful protests were a legitimate democratic right.“Why has the entire city of Delhi been blocked? What are you afraid of? Were they terrorists? Were they traitors? Sit-ins, protests and rallies are part of our democratic rights. If any law was violated, I agree that action can be taken. But these were peaceful demonstrations, during which people were picked up,” he said.

He also alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others were dragged into buses when they sought a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), describing the incident as a worrying sign for democracy.

Views on Democracy and Governance

Taking the argument beyond the immediate protests, Pilot was also asked whether Bangladesh-style anarchist demonstrations could encourage similar developments in India. Rejecting such a comparison, he said India was a peaceful democracy where political outcomes must be determined by the will of the people and the Constitution must remain supreme.“I think we are a healthy democracy, but the Constitution gives us certain rights. As long as the people who run the country are able to put the Constitution above themselves... It is the most important document of our republic. We must believe in its word and deed... India is a peaceful democracy. Whatever has to happen has happened and should happen through the will of the people, which comes from elections, and elections should be fair and transparent,” Pilot said.

Emphasising that democratic disagreements must be addressed through constitutional means, he said the Congress did not support violence but would remain persistent in pursuing its demands. He asserted that pressure from the government or agencies would not deter the party from raising its concerns.“There is no place for violence in our country. The Congress party does not subscribe to violence. Anyone who breaks the law should not do so. Whether it is about being persistent or determined, we will not back down. We will stand by our demands. In a democracy, our voices cannot be suffocated. No amount of pressure, threats, or action by agencies, the government or the use of government brute force can make us step back,” he said.

He further noted that any change of government in India must take place through the will of the people expressed through elections, asserting that the Congress does not subscribe to violence and will continue to pursue its demands through democratic means.

Responding to questions about the use of phrases such as 'regime change' and references to Bangladesh, Pilot said democracy was the country's biggest asset and must be protected. Pilot said the Congress believed that political change, including a change of government, should be determined by the people's mandate and not through violence or any other means outside the democratic process.“I speak on behalf of the Congress party. We believe democracy is the single biggest asset we have, and we have to protect it with all our might. Whatever change has to happen, change of government through the last 75 years has always been through the people's wishes, and that is through the elections,” he said.

Reiterating the party's position on violence, Pilot said the Congress did not support any form of violence and maintained that those violating the law should be held accountable. He added that the party would continue to stand by its demands while operating within the democratic framework.“The Congress party does not subscribe to any violence. Anybody who breaks the law should not do it. We will stick to our demands in our democracy. Our voices cannot be suffocated,” he said.

Political Debate and Criticism

The Congress leader's defence of the opposition's right to question those in power also extended to the recent political debate over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pilot said Kharge was referring to the ideological roots of the BJP and raising concerns about imposing a single ideology on a diverse, secular and democratic country. However, while defending the right to political criticism, Pilot also underlined the need for restraint in public discourse, saying that unacceptable language should not be used. He maintained that the opposition's role included asking difficult questions and disagreeing with government decisions.“Mallikarjun Kharge was talking about the ideological genesis of the BJP, and he was trying to point out that imposing one single ideology on everyone in a country like India, which is a vast, secular, and thriving democracy, means restricting people... There has to be some semblance in terms of how we debate or address... Any language that is not acceptable should absolutely not be used... At the same time, the right to ask tough questions, to be critical, and to not be in agreement with everything the Government of India does is within our rights,” he said.

Elaborating on the issue of political language and allegations of indecent remarks by the opposition, Pilot specifically defended Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader had not used unparliamentary language or crossed the bounds of decency. He argued that criticism should be met with a response based on facts and debate rather than outrage.“As for Rahul Gandhi, not once has he spoken anything unparliamentary, despite all the things people say about him. He has never crossed the bounds of decency... If he raises an issue, why get so rattled? Respond, offer arguments, present data, engage in dialogue or debate,” Pilot said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)