Chinese Groom Invites Strangers Online After Family Can't Attend Wedding, Internet Turns Up In Thousands

A Chinese groom with barely any family left to invite asked the internet to fill the hall on his wedding day, and the internet came through in a way that has moved thousands of readers.

In a video he posted, the man explained that his father passed away while he was still in primary school. His mother remarried afterwards, which left him and his elder brother to look after each other.

He still managed to work and set aside enough to marry the woman he loves. What troubled him was the empty guest list. With so few relatives able to turn up, he feared the ceremony would be a quiet, lonely affair.

That is when he put out a public invitation online, according to the video, asking netizens to attend simply so the wedding would not feel hollow.

The reply came almost immediately, with users writing things like "Bro, we're on the way!!"

What followed was not a crowd hunting for a free meal. Guests carried ingredients and gifts meant for the wedding itself. Chefs volunteered their services at no cost.

Others arranged a convoy of decorated vehicles, and one person supplied a Maybach for the bride and groom to travel in. Candles arrived, the house was decorated, and strangers worked side by side to put the celebration together.

The clip was later posted on Reddit by u/Sapphire-Crystal, where it crossed 3,000 upvotes, as noted alongside the post.

Readers responded with visible emotion. Some said they wondered what must have gone through the groom's mind when he saw how many people had shown up for him.

One Reddit user recalled watching a shorter version of the wedding video only fifteen minutes earlier and admitted it had left them in tears.

Another asked whether the young man had expected a turnout of that size at all.