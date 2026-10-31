Heavy Rain Forecast For Nilgiris, TN On November 2 As Weather System Strengthens

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on November 2, with a strengthening weather system over the south Andaman region expected to influence rainfall across several parts of the State.

According to the Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over the south Andaman region is expected to intensify on Saturday and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast within the next two days.

Its movement is expected to bring varying spells of rain to coastal and interior Tamil Nadu. For Saturday, the department has forecast light rainfall in districts along the Western Ghats and coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across the remaining parts of the State, with rainfall activity expected to become more widespread from Sunday.

On November 1, moderate rain accompanied by strong winds is likely in the northern coastal districts and districts adjoining the Western Ghats.

The forecast also covers Madurai, Tiruchi, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Karur, indicating the possibility of showers across several interior districts.

The outlook for November 2 places particular emphasis on the Nilgiris, where heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning is expected at one or two locations.

Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, moderate rain accompanied by strong winds is likely at isolated places, the department said.

The forecast indicates that rainfall intensity will differ across the State over the next three days. While light showers are expected in coastal and Western Ghats districts initially, moderate rainfall is forecast across a wider area on Sunday, followed by isolated heavy rain in the Nilgiris on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre Director Durai said several places in Tamil Nadu could receive moderate rainfall on Deepavali day.

His remarks outlined the possibility of rain during the festival, alongside the department's immediate forecast for the opening days of November.

Durai also said rainfall during the northeast monsoon had so far been 37 per cent above normal. The figure reflects rainfall received during the season to date and was cited as he discussed the prevailing weather conditions and the rainfall outlook for November.

The immediate forecast therefore points to changing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, with the Nilgiris facing the prospect of heavier showers on November 2 and several other districts likely to receive moderate rain.

-IANS

aal/rad