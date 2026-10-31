Gaurav Khanna And Shraddha Arya Team Up For Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan Series

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya to Star in New Series

Finally, the title of actors Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's upcoming TV serial has been revealed. Soon, Gaurav and Shraddha will be seen in Star Plus' show 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan'. On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's promo. Check it out here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Production Details and Show Premise

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the upcoming romantic family drama brings the actors together onscreen for the first time and marks their return to daily fiction following Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya, respectively. While Shraddha reunites with Balaji for her second collaboration after her long association with Kundali Bhagya, Gaurav begins his first project with Ektaa. Gaurav and Shraddha recently participated in a puja ahead of the venture, with pictures and videos from the occasion circulating on social media. While filming is yet to begin, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 set is being revamped for the production.

Launch Expectations and Actor Backgrounds

'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' is being planned for a post-Diwali launch, tentatively in the last week of November, and is expected to take the 9 PM slot on Star Plus. The channel is yet to announce the official premiere date and time. Prior to Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, Gaurav was busy with his reality TV commitments. Over the past two years, he participated in several popular shows, including MasterChef and Bigg Boss, emerging as the winner of both. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the other hand, Shraddha was occupied with her personal life as she embraced motherhood. In November 2024, she welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

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