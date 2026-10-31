Congress Leaders Remember Indira Gandhi On Her 42Nd Death Anniversary

Commemorating the Legacy of Indira Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 42nd death anniversary, remembering her contribution to the unity, integrity and development of the country.“Her courage is our inspiration, her sacrifice our indelible memory,” Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

Kharge recalled Gandhi's commitment to serving the nation and quoted her words on dedicating her life to keeping India united.“As long as there is breath in me, service will not cease, and when my life departs, then I can say that...every drop of blood that is mine, every single drop of blood...will keep one India alive,” Kharge quoted Indira Gandhi.

Tributes from National Leadership

Paying tribute to the first woman Prime Minister of the country, Kharge described her as a symbol of courage, determination and visionary leadership, and said her courage will forever be an inspiration for the country.“A symbol of indomitable courage, unwavering resolve, and visionary leadership, a heartfelt tribute to India's first woman Prime Minister and our eternal source of inspiration, Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, on her martyrdom day. Her dedication to safeguarding the unity, integrity, and honour of the nation, and her invaluable contribution to the making of modern India, will forever remain alive in our national consciousness," Kharge wrote.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to her at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on Saturday. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid homage to the former Prime Minister. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders attended Indira Gandhi's death anniversary programme at Shakti Sthal.

Reflecting on the 'Iron Lady'

While recalling the contribution of the former CM to nation-building and describing her as the 'Iron Lady', Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi. In a post on X, Shivakumar recalled her efforts towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged through the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Abolish Poverty). "The Iron Lady who made revolutionary decisions for the progress of the country, making the entire world look towards India. A compassionate leader whose heart beat for the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden through the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Abolish Poverty). On the death anniversary of Smt. Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of the country, respectful tributes to the legendary leader," he said.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984. Born on November 19, 1917, she was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. She was assassinated by two of her bodyguards at her residence in New Delhi on October 31, 1984. Her death anniversary is observed every year in remembrance of her contribution to the country's political history. (ANI)

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