Azerbaijan's Azeri Light Crude Price Exceeds $126 Per Barrel

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port increased by $3.88, or 3.2%, from the previous level to $126.16 per barrel, oil market participants said.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $4.10, or 3.6%, to $116.48 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude increased by $3.79, or 4.3%, to $92.14 per barrel. The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude rose by $3.94, or 3.4%, to $118.76 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to the latest data from Trading Economics, global crude oil prices exceeded $103 per barrel on Friday, reaching their highest level in six weeks.

"Prices are rising amid concerns that the United States could resume military strikes against Iran. A senior military commander has presented U.S. President Donald Trump with possible military action options.

Trump has repeatedly warned that airstrikes against Iran could resume after next week's midterm elections. At the same time, Iranian officials confirmed that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had sent a letter aimed at restarting peace talks.

U.S. benchmark WTI crude rose by more than 10% in October amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Clashes between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces have also intensified," the information said.

It also noted that threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz remain high, with oil tankers continuing to come under attack. At the same time, crude oil exports from the region have approached pre-war levels. Producers continue to transport oil cargoes through this strategically important waterway despite limited information about the situation.