PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones For Projects Worth Rs 426 Cr At Gujarat's Ekta Nagar

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 31 tourism and infrastructure projects worth a total of Rs 426.71 crore in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, as part of efforts to expand facilities and develop the Statue of Unity area as a major tourist destination.

Of the projects, 23 worth Rs 307.83 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for eight projects costing Rs 118.88 crore.

The programme coincided with the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, commemorated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Among the major tourism attractions inaugurated were an IRCTC hotel built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the Ekta Cruise costing Rs 16 crore, a Rain Forest attraction worth Rs 14.30 crore and an Eco Trail costing Rs 3.67 crore.

The infrastructure projects included a sewage treatment plant costing Rs 45.53 crore, a water treatment plant worth Rs 21.40 crore and a parade track and associated works costing Rs 23.81 crore.

Travelators worth Rs 28.22 crore have also been developed to facilitate the movement of visitors. Other works include a 24-metre colony road costing Rs 23 crore and staff quarters worth Rs 14.25 crore.

The inaugurated projects also include the development of CISF barracks, a terminal building and jetty near Mokhadi village, water stations at various locations, an extension of the walkway connecting Ekta Nagar railway station to the Visitor Centre, and fountains at different sites.

Landscaping using Geocell technology has been undertaken to improve greenery and the appearance of the stone-pitched slopes of the new high-level Gora Bridge.

The remaining inaugurated works include road development near Gate No. 8 of the Statue of Unity, expansion and beautification of the Shoolpaneshwar Narmada Ghat, facade lighting within the Statue of Unity campus, development of Ekta Prakash Parv, upgradation of Unity Glow Garden, two nine-metre-long air-conditioned electric buses and sculptures and architectural features at various locations.

The eight projects for which foundation stones were laid include the Gora-Bhanadra Road, estimated to cost Rs 59.32 crore; development of the Khalwani Bridge at Rs 7.72 crore; and an integrated Cactus and Butterfly Garden project costing Rs 5.79 crore.

A Smart Zero Waste integrated solid waste management project, estimated at Rs 36.58 crore, and Khalwani Eco-Tourism development costing Rs 5.15 crore are also part of the package.

The remaining works include widening of Vaghadia Road to improve access to the river rafting point and solid waste site, and construction of a disaster control room for the Sardar Sarovar Dam to strengthen emergency management.

The projects form part of the state government's efforts to improve tourism infrastructure and visitor facilities around the Statue of Unity.

The world's tallest statue, dedicated to Sardar Patel, is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity.

He is also scheduled to visit the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika before attending the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, which include the Ekta Parade featuring Central Armed Police Forces, state police forces and central police organisations.