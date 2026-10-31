Delhi Police Arrest Hashim Baba Gang Member After Fatal Dabri Stabbing

Hashim Baba Gang Member Arrested for Dabri Murder

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested Shivam, an active member of the Hashim Baba gang, in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man in the Dabri police station area of southwest Delhi on October 24. According to Delhi Police, the victim sustained severe injuries after being stabbed and was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said the accused has been arrested. Further details regarding the arrest and the investigation are awaited.

Woman Stabbed to Death in Najafgarh

Details of the Fatal Attack

In a separate incident, a woman was stabbed to death while attempting to save her son from an assault in the Najafgarh area, police said. The deceased, identified as Seema Rishi, succumbed to her injuries on October 17 after being hospitalised following a late-night attack on October 15. The alleged accused has been identified as Satish Lamba (30). The victim's husband, Kamal Rishi, said, "There were three people, and they attacked us with a knife. When someone told us, my wife left first, then I left. As soon as we arrived, I was attacked first, and then my wife was attacked. We had actually gone there just to calm things down. First, we took my wife to a government centre, and then they referred her to Deen Dayal Hospital."

Account from the Victim's Son

The victim's son, Dhruv Rishi, detailed the incident, saying that three men on a motorcycle blocked the path while he was returning home with his friends. The altercation escalated, involving verbal abuse and a fight. Dhruv added that one of his friends called his mother from home, but by the time she came, he had escaped the situation. He further alleged that the men attacked both his parents. "I was returning home with some friends. Three men on a motorcycle blocked the path. An altercation broke out, involving verbal abuse and a fight. They started beating me, and my friends fled the scene. One of my friends then went to my house and told my mother about the fight. My mother left the house to go there, but by that time, I had already managed to escape. The men who were attacking me attacked my mother and my father with a knife. We live in the same neighbourhood, so I know one of them; he is a neighbour, but I don't know the others," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)