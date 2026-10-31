'What A Fighter': Dhawan Hails Manisha's Historic World Championships Gold
“From 0-6 down to becoming a World Champion! What a fighter, Manisha! You've made the entire nation proud. Congratulations!,” Dhawan wrote on X.
Manisha produced a remarkable turnaround against the USA's Abigail Nette on Friday, overturning a six-point deficit to secure an 8-6 victory and deliver India's maiden gold in the history of the Senior World Championships.
The Indian wrestler endured a difficult start as Nette established a 5-0 advantage through a four-point throw and an additional point after India's unsuccessful challenge. A subsequent caution against Manisha extended the American's lead to 6-0.
However, Manisha refused to surrender and opened her account with a stepout point before the break. She carried that momentum into the second period, executing a takedown to reduce the deficit. Another unsuccessful challenge from the American corner handed Manisha an additional point and an opportunity to attack from par terre.
She capitalised with a two-point gut-wrench to level the scores at 6-6 before delivering the decisive pressure takedown to move ahead 8-6. Manisha then held her ground against Nette's attempts to regain the advantage and secured a memorable victory.
Her journey to the final was equally impressive. She began her campaign with a 6-2 win over Canada's Laurence Beauregard in the pre-quarterfinals before defeating Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the semifinals to book her place in the gold-medal bout.
Manisha's triumph came after India had suffered disappointment in two other women's finals, with Neelam in the 50kg and Kajal in the 76kg category settling for silver.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment