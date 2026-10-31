'What A Fighter': Dhawan Hails Manisha's Historic World Championships Gold

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan congratulated wrestler Manisha Bhanwala after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Senior World Championships Wrestling, praising her fighting spirit following an extraordinary comeback in the women's 59 kg final in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“From 0-6 down to becoming a World Champion! What a fighter, Manisha! You've made the entire nation proud. Congratulations!,” Dhawan wrote on X.

Manisha produced a remarkable turnaround against the USA's Abigail Nette on Friday, overturning a six-point deficit to secure an 8-6 victory and deliver India's maiden gold in the history of the Senior World Championships.

The Indian wrestler endured a difficult start as Nette established a 5-0 advantage through a four-point throw and an additional point after India's unsuccessful challenge. A subsequent caution against Manisha extended the American's lead to 6-0.

However, Manisha refused to surrender and opened her account with a stepout point before the break. She carried that momentum into the second period, executing a takedown to reduce the deficit. Another unsuccessful challenge from the American corner handed Manisha an additional point and an opportunity to attack from par terre.

She capitalised with a two-point gut-wrench to level the scores at 6-6 before delivering the decisive pressure takedown to move ahead 8-6. Manisha then held her ground against Nette's attempts to regain the advantage and secured a memorable victory.

Her journey to the final was equally impressive. She began her campaign with a 6-2 win over Canada's Laurence Beauregard in the pre-quarterfinals before defeating Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the semifinals to book her place in the gold-medal bout.

Manisha's triumph came after India had suffered disappointment in two other women's finals, with Neelam in the 50kg and Kajal in the 76kg category settling for silver.