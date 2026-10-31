Chronic Joint Pain Not Responding To Physical Therapy? Ascend Regenerative Now Offers Ultrasound-Guided PRP As Standard Protocol In Denville, NJ

MENAFN - GetNews) For Morris County patients who've exhausted conservative options, a more precise delivery method changes what's actually possible with regenerative treatment.

Denville, NJ - October 31, 2026 - Ascend Regenerative, a regenerative medicine practice serving patients in Denville, NJ, and throughout Morris County, has formalized ultrasound-guided platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy as its standard injection protocol for joint and soft-tissue conditions. The protocol is led by Dr. Fawad Mian, Board-Certified Neurologist and Regenerative Medicine Specialist, and is now available to patients who've tried physical therapy or medication without lasting relief and want a non-surgical path that addresses structural tissue damage rather than masking symptoms.

Why Delivery Precision Matters More Than Most Patients Realize Regenerative medicine uses the body's own healing mechanisms to repair damaged tissue, rather than suppressing symptoms through ongoing medication. PRP therapy works within that framework: a patient's blood is drawn, processed in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets and the growth factors they carry, and then injected at the site of tissue damage to trigger the body's repair response.

That's the straightforward part. The part that determines whether any of it works is placement. PRP doesn't circulate. It acts where it's placed and only where it's placed. For a small structure, a deeper joint, or an area where swelling has shifted normal anatomy, a needle directed by feel alone can miss the target entirely. The preparation is wasted not because PRP doesn't work, but because it never reached what it was supposed to treat.

Ultrasound guidance gives the clinician a live image of the needle throughout the procedure. Placement is confirmed before the concentrate is released. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has published clinical practice guideline documentation on PRP for conditions including knee osteoarthritis and soft-tissue musculoskeletal injury; current materials are available at aaos. The clinical reasoning behind image-guided delivery is consistent with that body of review: where the concentrate lands is the variable that most directly determines whether the treatment performs as intended.

As a company practice standard at Ascend Regenerative, every PRP injection is performed under real-time ultrasound guidance, with the needle position confirmed before injection.

Who This Approach Works Best For Patients who tend to be well-suited for this protocol share a few consistent characteristics: Confirmed joint or soft-tissue pathology on imaging Failed or plateaued response to physical therapy, anti-inflammatory medication, or corticosteroid injections Adequate tissue structure remaining, meaning the body still has enough to work with for a repair response to engage

That last point deserves direct acknowledgment. This approach isn't appropriate for every painful joint. Patients with active infection near the treatment site, certain clotting disorders, or advanced joint degeneration in which structural loss exceeds the body's repair capacity are not good candidates for PRP. Saying so isn't a disclaimer. It's the reason the evaluation process matters. Placing regenerative therapy on the wrong candidate doesn't help the patient; it just delays the honest conversation they needed to have earlier.

Consider a patient who's been using corticosteroid injections to manage knee pain for several years. There's temporary relief, but the underlying tissue hasn't changed, because corticosteroids reduce inflammation without signaling any structural repair at the damaged site. PRP operates through a completely different mechanism: it's meant to initiate rebuilding at the source of damage. Whether PRP is the right next step for a specific patient depends on imaging findings, the degree of cartilage integrity, and the patient's functional goals. That determination is made at evaluation, not before it.

The Cost of Waiting Isn't Zero One thing worth stating plainly: tissue that's within range of regenerative treatment today can progress to a point where surgery becomes the only remaining option. That window doesn't stay open. Waiting feels like a neutral choice. It isn't.

No regenerative practice can guarantee outcomes, and Ascend Regenerative doesn't. What patients can count on is a structured evaluation, a direct explanation of whether their specific presentation fits this protocol, and a delivery standard that doesn't undo the work done in preparation.

About Ascend Regenerative

Ascend Regenerative is a regenerative medicine practice in Denville, New Jersey, also operating under the name ProloHealing. The practice is led by Dr. Fawad Mian, a board-certified neurologist and regenerative medicine specialist focused on non-surgical treatment of chronic pain. Core services include PRP therapy, prolotherapy, stem cell therapy, and targeted pain injections.

Ascend Regenerative serves patients throughout Morris County and northern New Jersey. Contact the office directly for a complete list of available services.