Dr. Myung Ju Lee Presents Hybrid Deep Plane Facelift Technique For Nasolabial Fold Correction At ISAPS 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technique aims to improve correction of pronounced nasolabial folds, a persistent challenge in deep plane facelift surgery

CANCÚN, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Myung Ju Lee, founder and medical director of VIP Plastic Surgery Korea in South Korea, presented a modified deep plane facelift technique designed to improve nasolabial fold correction at the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) World Congress 2026 in Cancún.

The presentation (HT13.03) was part of the congress's Hot Topic session on deep plane facelift.

The deep plane facelift is widely used to lift the midface, but correction of pronounced nasolabial folds can remain challenging. Dr. Lee attributed this limitation to the malar fat pad: in conventional approaches, the portion nearest the fold may remain tethered to the underlying facial muscles, potentially contributing to recurrent folding.

His hybrid approach changes two things. The fat pad is released from these muscle attachments and then suspended closer to the nasolabial fold, rather than solely higher on the cheek.

Dr. Lee reported on 78 patients treated between July 2024 and June 2026, with a mean follow-up of 7.5 months. No hematomas occurred; two patients experienced temporary facial weakness, and five developed minor surface irregularities. He said the approach may suit patients with pronounced nasolabial folds, thick skin, or high cheekbones.

"Releasing the ligaments alone is not enough. If the fat pad stays anchored near the fold, the fold comes back," said Dr. Lee.

The presentation builds on Dr. Lee's clinical work in facial rejuvenation, including his introduction of the High-SMAS facelift technique in Korea in 2001, the subsequent development of the Extended Deep Plane Facelift approach, and the current hybrid technique evaluated in a clinical series of 78 patients.

Longer follow-up will be needed to assess the durability of the results.

About Dr. Myung Ju Lee

Dr. Myung Ju Lee, M.D., Ph.D., is a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder and medical director of VIP Plastic Surgery Korea, specializing in deep plane facelift and facial rejuvenation surgery. He is a member of ISAPS, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and The Aesthetic Society, and has presented at ISAPS congresses in Athens (2023), Singapore (2025), and Cancún (2026).

Media Contact

Jessica Rhee

Media Relations Manager

VIP Plastic Surgery Korea

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at