Jeff Goldblum Announces First-Ever 7-Inch Vinyl Release Of His Two Singles With Cynthia Erivo

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum has teamed up with Cynthia Erivo to release their two collaborative singles on a 7-inch vinyl record for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Goldblum announced that the limited-edition copies are now available to order and expressed hope that fans would love the release.

He wrote:“Holy Smokes!! @cynthiaerivo and I couldn't resist putting out our two singles together on 7” for the very first time. We hope you love them! These are limited edition so order your copy now.”

Goldblum has starred in some of the highest-grossing films of all time, such as Jurassic Park and Independence Day, as well as their sequels. He made his acting film debut in Death Wish with early small roles in California Split, Nashville, and Annie Hall.

The actor gained wider attention for his roles in Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Big Chill and The Fly. Since then, he has worked in blockbusters Independence Day films, Grandmaster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films such as Thor: Ragnarok and more recently, as the Wizard of Oz in Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

A frequent collaborator of director Wes Anderson, Goldblum has starred in his films The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and Asteroid City.

Talking about Erivo, she has been feted with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award (EGOT), winning all but the Oscar.

Erivo made her West End debut in the stage musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and her Broadway debut as Celie in the musical revival of The Color Purple. Erivo's work for The Color Purple won her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award.