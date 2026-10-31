Adnan Sami Shares Glimpses Of Taj Mahal Visit With Wife And Family, Calls It 'Magnificent Monument Of Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Singer-composer Adnan Sami recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife Roya Sami Khan and family.

He shared glimpses of their visit to the iconic monument on social media and posted pictures from the family outing

In one of the pictures, Adnan is seen posing with his wife in front of the Taj Mahal. While the singer is dressed in a black outfit, Roya is seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, sunglasses and a beige hat.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Visited Agra earlier this week, No matter how many times I come to this magnificent monument of 'Love' - The Taj Mahal, it always looks stunning... Especially when I'm embraced by the love of my beloved family."

While the pictures offered a glimpse into his family time, it was also Adnan Sami's physical transformation that caught attention. The singer, who once weighed approximately 230 kg, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years and has reportedly shed around 120-130 kg.

In many interviews, Adnan has spoken about his weight-loss journey, revealing that it was a matter of survival for him. He had earlier shared that doctors warned him about the serious consequences of his weight, prompting him to make significant lifestyle changes.

The singer has credited a disciplined diet and regular exercise for his transformation and has denied undergoing weight-loss surgery. He revealed following a high-protein diet while eliminating bread, rice, sugar and oil from his meals.

Adnan carved a special place for himself in the Indian music industry first with his collaboration with legendary singer Asha Bhosle on the album 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao'. He became a household name with his album 'Tera Chehra', which featured popular tracks such as 'Lift Kara De' and the title song 'Tera Chehra'.

He also made his mark in Bollywood with songs such as 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from 'Ajnabee', 'Aye Udi Udi' from 'Saathiya' and 'Noor-e-Khuda' from 'My Name Is Khan'.

In 2015, he also made a special appearance as a qawwal in Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', where he rendered the much-loved qawwali 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri'.

–IANS

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