India's Social Protection Coverage Increased From 19 Pc In 2015 To 68.4 Pc In 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) India has significantly expanded the reach of social protection in recent years and social protection coverage increased from 19 per cent in 2015 to 68.4 per cent in 2026, bringing more than one billion people within the social protection framework, an official factsheet said on Saturday.

EPFO's contributing membership has increased significantly over the period. Contributing members rose from 3.49 crore in 2014-15 to approximately 7.98 crore (as on September 16, 2026). This represents an increase of approximately 4.49 crore contributing members over the period.

“As of September 2026, 7.68 lakh establishments are contributing to EPFO. This provides a broad institutional base for extending social security coverage to eligible workers,” the factsheet highlighted.

Pension support has expanded alongside membership. EPFO paid pensions to 51.04 lakh pensioners during 2014-15. Till September 2026, around 82 lakh pensioners are receiving pension benefits. This represents an increase of over 31 lakh pensioners.

The scale of social security benefits has also grown substantially. About 1.30 crore claims were settled during 2014-15. In the last one-year period (as of October 2026), EPFO settled 6.42 crore claims. This reflects the increasing scale of services delivered to EPFO members and beneficiaries, the factsheet noted.

The wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage was last revised in September 2014, from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000 per month.

In September 2026, a further increase to Rs 25,000 per month was approved. The revision is expected to extend mandatory coverage to over 51 lakh additional employees.

It reflects changes in wage levels and the expansion of formal employment over the intervening period. The revised ceiling broadens the pool of employees eligible for mandatory coverage, subject to applicable statutory provisions, said the government.

EPFO has consolidated 13 provisions governing partial withdrawals into three categories: Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances. Essential Needs cover expenses related to illness, education and marriage. This categorisation simplifies the withdrawal framework, facilitating easier access to provident fund savings for eligible members.

Employees can make partial withdrawals from their PF savings to meet specific financial needs during their working years. This allows them to access savings without withdrawing the entire accumulated balance. EPFO has simplified these provisions by allowing up to 10 withdrawals for education and 5 for marriage.

EPFO also increased the auto-settlement limit for eligible advance claims to Rs 5 lakh. This enables faster processing of eligible withdrawals without manual intervention.

Moreover, the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana provides social assistance to eligible elderly persons, widows, persons with disabilities, and bereaved families. It has been revised from the existing National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) in October 2026. The scheme will continue from 2026–27 to 2030–31.

-IANS

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