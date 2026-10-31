Argentina To Wrap Up 2026 With Home Friendlies Against Uruguay, Costa Rica

MENAFN - IANS) Buenos Aires, Oct 31 (IANS) World champions Argentina will round off their international calendar for 2026 with a pair of home friendlies against South American rivals Uruguay and Costa Rica in November, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has confirmed.

Lionel Scaloni's side will take on Uruguay at Buenos Aires' iconic La Bombonera on November 13 before travelling to Cordoba to meet Costa Rica at the Mario Kempes Stadium on November 17.

The announcement comes after Argentina reportedly abandoned plans for overseas friendlies against Saudi Arabia and India during the same FIFA international window, with logistical complications forcing a change in the original arrangements.

The November fixtures will also mark a significant transition for the Albiceleste, who will be without Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami forward, Argentina's record goalscorer with 126 strikes and most-capped player with 208 appearances, is set to miss the two matches following his farewell appearance in the national team's 3-0 victory over Benin on October 6.

Messi's absence comes amid a leadership change, with Atletico Madrid defender Cristian Romero having been named the new national team captain by Scaloni in September.

The Uruguay encounter is expected to be a major attraction, given the longstanding rivalry between the two South American footballing nations. The subsequent meeting with Costa Rica will provide Argentina another opportunity to assess its squad depth and give players valuable international exposure.

With both matches scheduled on home soil, Argentina will also get the opportunity to connect with supporters in two different cities as Scaloni continues shaping his squad for the challenges ahead.

The Uruguay fixture in Buenos Aires will be followed by the Cordoba outing against Costa Rica four days later, bringing Argentina's 2026 international programme to a close.