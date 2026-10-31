Kyiv City Military Administration Says First Mobile Shelters Will Be Installed In Capital By Year-End

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kateryna Pop, a spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, made this statement during a television appearance, according to Ukrinform.

"As for the timeline for installing the very first shelters using budget funds, it will likely be by the end of this year. Because, as you know, the one shelter that was announced and installed in the capital was funded from non-budgetary sources,” the spokesperson said.

She noted that the distribution of civil defense shelters in the capital is uneven; in some residential areas on the city's left bank, there are not enough of them. There are also many places in the capital where people congregate, particularly public transportation stops.

Kherson region to install 227 mobilealong school routes

Pop reminded that the Kyiv Defense Council had decided to conduct an audit of such locations, update their status, and“determine the reallocation of resources, including at the capital's level, for the installation of civil defense shelters.”

As reported by Ukrinform, five mobile shelters have been installe along school routes in the city of Snovsk, Chernihiv region.

Illustrative photo: Kyiv City Military Administration