Merz Announces Coalition Of The Willing Meeting In Berlin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the German chancellor made the announcement in Seoul while summarizing his visits to Singapore, Japan and South Korea.

"I held talks in all three countries on further support for Ukraine. The nature and practical forms of this support vary from country to country. But everywhere, there was a clear expression of willingness to help and, above all, to do everything possible to end this war. I also see this as support within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, whose members I have invited to Berlin in a week's time. We will not ease our efforts to support Ukraine," Merz said.

Germany and Japan reaffirm commitment to continued support for Ukraine

He said Germany was discussing with many countries the possibility of providing Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities.

"We must give Ukraine more capabilities. We are also discussing many details. I ask for your understanding that we are doing this not publicly, but with due confidentiality with countries that may still be able to make deliveries," the chancellor said.

He noted that there were serious global challenges in the supply of air defense systems, which was why Germany was seeking to make the best possible use of the available options.

Merz stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine had been an important topic of discussion at all three stops on his Asian trip. He also emphasized the interconnection between the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in light of China's support for Russia and Moscow's military cooperation with North Korea.

During his visit to Kyiv on October 4, Merz said Germany intended to hold a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin this winter, together with France and the United Kingdom, to coordinate further assistance to Ukraine.

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