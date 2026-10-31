Zelensky: 500 Patriot Interceptors Could Provide Ukraine With Strong Defense This Winter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine made the statement in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Five hundred PAC-3 interceptors is a substantial number, and very soon – this winter – they COULD make for a highly effective defense package. However, it has been stipulated that deliveries may begin ONLY IN A FEW YEARS. We are asking our American partners to find a solution for the time when there is a real danger and a real need to use PAC-3 interceptors,” he wrote.

Zelensky noted that Russia is striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure every day. In the last two weeks of October alone, there have been more than 30 Russian strikes on critical parts of Ukraine's energy grid. Now, on the eve of winter, Putin has begun carrying out his strike campaign against the essential services that sustain Ukrainian cities and communities. The targets are electricity, heating, water supply, bridges and life in the cities in general.

“We did ask our American partners to provide Ukraine with a winter support package – at a rate of 100 Patriot interceptors per month. Five hundred missiles would be enough to protect our skies over the coming months – precisely when it is so important for Ukraine to be in a strong position in negotiations and for Russia NOT to succeed in breaking life in Ukrainian cities and communities,” the head of state said.

He recalled that the United States, European countries and other partners around the world have sufficient stocks of PAC-3 interceptors:“Providing them to Ukraine right now – in the winter of 2026–2027 – and replenishing our partners' arsenals LATER, in THE FOLLOWING YEARS, through this production already contracted and paid for by Ukraine and our partners would be the right approach. And it is entirely feasible.”

NATO top commander sees no delays in delivery ofmissiles to Ukraine

Zelensky expressed gratitude to President Trump, the State Department and the U.S. administration as a whole for the authorization.

“But we are asking for decisions that can guarantee the protection of lives not the day after tomorrow or sometime later, but at the very moment the threat is there – when Russia is killing and destroying. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!” the President concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale to Ukraine of 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles for Patriot air defense systems, worth a total of $2.1 billion.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine