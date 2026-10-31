UN Warns Of Deepening Displacement 'Nightmare' In Gaza Amid Concerns Of 'Ethnic Cleansing'

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 31 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The relentless contraction of Palestinians' living space has caused a new "nightmare" of displacement in Gaza which is both "acute and chronic," the UN rights office warned Friday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a statement, the OHCHR said that Israeli forces continue to push Palestinians into ever-smaller areas of the Gaza Strip while destroying civilian infrastructure and attacking displacement sites "amid concerns of ethnic cleansing."

It said the relentless contraction of space has caused new displacement in areas adjacent to the "yellow line" demarcation boundary.

"Over the past two weeks, OHCHR documented the westward expansion of Israeli military deployment areas in Al Shujaiyeh, Gaza City, and in three locations in Middle Gaza – eastern Al Bureij, eastern Deir Al-Balah and eastern Al Maghazi," said the statement.

The OHCHR said that it received reports that on Oct 25, an Israeli drone dropped munitions on tents sheltering displaced families at the Al Shujaiyeh junction near the yellow line and that the resulting fire burned for five hours.

As a result, 200 families made up of 800 people altogether – most of them women, children, and older persons – were displaced, according to the Palestinian Public Works and Housing Ministry.

"The nightmare of displacement in Gaza is both acute and chronic," said Ajith Sunghay, head of UN Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Sunghay added: "Those displaced before the announcement of a ceasefire have little to no prospect of return to the areas they fled, most of which are inaccessible because they fall beyond the so-called yellow line. And they continue to be displaced again and again."

The OHCHR reiterated that as an occupying power, Israel must cease the forcible transfer of Palestinians within the Gaza Strip, noting that this is a war crime that may also amount to a crime against humanity.

"Israel also must facilitate Palestinians' safe and dignified return to their homes and the areas they fled," it noted.

The OHCHR also warned that Israeli forces appear to treat the yellow line as a "kill zone," preventing Palestinians from returning to what is left of their homes on the other side.

"There must be an end to this suffering. This is the fourth year of displacement for most Palestinians in Gaza, the fourth winter in tents too flimsy to withstand the rain, and they are still under fire through it all," added Sunghay.

--NNN-ANADOLU