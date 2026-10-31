Pan Masala Ad Proceedings Against SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Complete Matter Up For Adjudication: Tukaram Mundhe

MENAFN - Live Mint) Proceedings against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for allegedly violating state rules through advertisements for Vimal Pan Masala have been completed, said Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, on Friday.

The FDA has concluded its investigation and found violations by the actors, he said, adding the matter will be referred for adjudication next week.

“Three actors sought time to respond. The assistant commissioner has completed the investigation and found that they violated the state's rules in the Vimal Pan Masala advertising case,” Mundhe told PTI.

“The proceedings have now concluded, and the case will be proposed for adjudication before the joint commissioner, who is the competent authority, by next week,” he added.

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The FDA had earlier issued notices to the three actors over their advertisements for Vimal Elaichi, alleging the campaign amounted to surrogate advertising for prohibited pan masala products.

The FDA had contended that the brand was linked to the sale of gutkha and pan masala, products prohibited in Maharashtra.

It had asked the actors to explain their association with the advertisements and take steps to discontinue the promotional campaigns.

The FDA had also warned them against further association with such advertisements and sought details of their due diligence before agreeing to endorse the product.

| HC rejects Vimal maker's plea on FDA notices to SRK, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff What is an adjudication?

Adjudication is a quasi-judicial process through which regulatory authorities examine evidence and determine violations of applicable laws. It allows penalties to be imposed for non-criminal offences without resorting to lengthy court proceedings.

Ajay Devgn moves Bombay HC

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has moved the Bombay High Court challenging a show-cause notice over his appearance in 'Vimal Elaichi' advertisements, calling the agency's action arbitrary.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna is likely to hear Devgn's petition on November 4.

Devgn's petition stated that the notice was arbitrarily issued to him as an actor rather than to the manufacturing company.

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While Devgn has approached the High Court, the department would continue its proceedings before the joint commissioner, Mundhe said.

(With PTI inputs)