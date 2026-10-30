Run For Unity Marathons Held Across India To Mark National Unity Day

Nation Celebrates National Unity Day

Hundreds of participants took part in 'Run for Unity' marathons organised across the country on Saturday to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with Chief Ministers of various states flagging off events in several states. National Unity Day is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate Patel's contribution to India's political integration and nation-building. It was first celebrated in 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Run for Unity' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off the run in Chandigarh while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the run in Panchkula, addressing participants in Panchkula. In Rajasthan, thousands of participants ran to remember the contribution of India's first home minister

Regional Leaders Honor Sardar Patel

Addressing participants, CM Saini said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes and congratulations on the birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man,' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I warmly welcome and commend each of you for participating in this 'Run for Unity'." He said that the enthusiastic participation among the people is a "symbol" of India's unity. "The spirit of patriotism and the resolve to uphold India's unity, evident here in Panchkula this morning, transform every step taken today into something far greater than just a run; it serves as a symbol of India's unity and integrity. While our steps may cover only a few kilometres, our resolve will strengthen the nation's unity for generations to come," he said.

At the Pavilion Ground in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the run and paid tribute to Patel's role in integrating the nation. "Following independence, uniting hundreds of princely states into a single entity was a monumental challenge for the nation-a fact we are all aware of. It is essential that we fully appreciate the extraordinary work Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel accomplished for our country and for future generations. This is why our Prime Minister decided to observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas," he said. "Through his firm willpower, foresight, vision, and leadership, Sardar Patel achieved what once seemed impossible: he integrated over 560 princely states, laying the foundation for a strong and unified India," he added.

Events Across India

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the run in Vadodara. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the run, where events were held across all 12 blocks of the state. He highlighted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's efforts in the liberation of Goa. "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone who participated in today's 'Run for Unity,'" Sawant said. "If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been with us for a little longer, Goa would have attained its freedom much sooner. On behalf of the people of Goa, I pay tribute to him and honour his efforts toward the liberation of Goa."

Sawant also urged people to participate in the census. "Under the banner 'Be a Part of the Census,' self-enumeration will take place from November 16th to November 30th, followed by the general enumeration from December 1st to January 4th. I urge everyone to participate in this census and extend their full cooperation," he said. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Agartala to mark National Unity Day. (ANI)

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