Halloween 2026: Ever Wondered Why We Say Trick Or Treat? Here's The Real Story!

Why Do We Celebrate Halloween And What Does 'Trick Or Treat' Actually Mean?

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31, with people dressing up in costumes, decorating their homes with pumpkins, carving spooky faces and going door to door asking for treats. While today the festival is associated with candy, horror movies and costume parties, its origins go back centuries and are rooted in ancient Celtic traditions.

Why Do We Celebrate Halloween?

Halloween traces its origins to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated more than 2,000 years ago in Ireland, Scotland and parts of Europe. Samhain marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. People believed that on the night of October 31, the boundary between the living and the dead became blurred, allowing spirits to return to the earthly world. To protect themselves from wandering spirits, people lit bonfires, wore disguises and left food offerings. Over time, these customs blended with Christian traditions, particularly All Saints' Day on November 1. The evening before became known as All Hallows' Eve, which eventually shortened to Halloween.

Why Do We Say 'Trick Or Treat'?

The popular phrase 'trick or treat' has an interesting history. It is believed to have evolved from medieval European traditions known as 'souling' and 'guising'. During souling, poor people and children visited homes asking for food, particularly small cakes called 'soul cakes', in exchange for praying for the souls of the dead. In Scotland and Ireland, people dressed in costumes, visited neighbourhood homes and performed songs, jokes or tricks in return for food and gifts. The modern phrase essentially gives homeowners a playful choice: offer a treat, usually candy or chocolates, or risk a harmless trick. The practice became particularly popular in the United States during the 1930s and 1940s, eventually becoming one of Halloween's most recognisable traditions.

Today, Halloween has evolved into a global celebration featuring costume parties, pumpkin decorations, haunted houses, horror films and trick-or-treating. Although its ancient associations with spirits and the afterlife have largely given way to festive entertainment, the tradition continues to bring communities together every October 31.