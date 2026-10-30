Who Is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit? Meet India's New Air Force Chief Taking Charge Today

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as next Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), 29th Chief of Indian Air Force (IAF). He will follow Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who will superannuate on the same day, in the afternoon of 31st October, 2026. The administration announced his appointment on 6 October 2026. Presently Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Dixit will take over the main role in the rank of Air Chief Marshal.

Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. He was born on December 9, 1966. His IAF career is spread over approximately four decades during which he has held various major operational, command and staff roles.

Dixit is an alumni of National Defense Academy (NDA), Defense Services Command & Staff College, Bangladesh and National Defense College. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor with in excess of 3,500 hours flying experience on a variety of aircraft.

He has flown many fighter and transport aircraft including Mirage-2000, MiG versions, Kiran, Jaguar, IL-78, Hawk and Tejas. Experience on a variety of aircraft platforms has been a significant part of his nearly 40-year career in the Air Force.

During his service, Dixit has led a squadron that was re-equipped with Mirage-2000 aircraft. He then commanded a front-line fighter air base in the Western Sector and one of the finest fighter training bases in the Southern Sector. He has been Directing Staff at the Air Force Test Pilots School and Principal Director Air Staff Requirements at Air Headquarters.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit's Key Command And Staff Appointments

Dixit had served in key roles in the Indian Air Force and in the upper defense management structure of the country before being named the next Air Chief.

He has held the appointments of Air Defense Commander, Southern Air Command and later as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air Headquarters.

He has previously served as Senior Air Staff Officer at Headquarters South Western Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

Dixit takes over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Central Air Command on September 1, 2024. He then served as Chief of Integrated Defense Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defense Staff.

He took over from Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, who superannuated on June 30, 2026, as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff on July 1, 2026.

Dixit was Vice Chief of the IAF, one of the senior-most leadership posts, when he was nominated to command the force.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit's Experience In Military Ops

Dixit has been actively involved in various military missions and exercises during his service of around four decades. These include Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor. His expertise in these missions and command and staff appointments have provided him exposure to the many facets of operational responsibility of the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit's Military Honours

His career has also included involvement in projects, planning, air crew needs and air defense. Dixit has been honored with four prestigious military honours for his service. These are the Vayu Sena Medal (VSM) in 2006; the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2011; the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2023; and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) in 2026.

The awards are in recognition of his meritorious service rendered throughout his career in Indian Air Force.