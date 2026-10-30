Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Iud Market Size To Reach $4.37 Billion By 2034 3.5%
According to Straits Research, the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market size was valued at $5.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $5.79 billion in 2026 to $7.82 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2026–2034).
Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are one of the most effective types of contraception. IUDs are implanted into the uterus by trained medical provider. These are effective for 3 to 10 years depending on the type. Increasing trend of not having children in developing countries especially in Europe have increased the usage of IUDs in the region. Rise in number of teenage pregnancies in the U.S. and government funded programs to increase awareness about contraceptives among teenagers are also contributing to the growth of the market. Preference of IUDs over other methods can be attributed to their longevity and effectiveness. In addition, family planning programs in developing regions as a population measure have also favored the growth of the market.Segmental Insights
Global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is segmented by type, products and end user.
By type, the market is segmented into hormonal intrauterine device and copper intrauterine device. The hormonal intrauterine device segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The growth can be attributed to low failure rate as compared to copper IUD.
Based on products, the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is segmented into mirena, skyla, paragard, essure, levosert and others. Mirena is expected to generate the largest revenue due to its high availability in the market.
End user segment is classified into hospitals, gynecology clinics and community healthcare centers. The hospitals segment can hold the largest share of the market due to increase in visits to the hospitals for checkups and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.Regional Insights
Geographically, the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).
Europe is likely to dominate the intrauterine contraceptive devices market due to high adoption of IUDs over oral contraceptives. IUDs are highly effective and have less systemic effects.
North America is likely to emerge as the second largest intrauterine contraceptive devices market globally. This can be attributed to high awareness among women, rise in teenage pregnancies and IUDs longer-lasting and highly effective solutions.
Asia pacific surgical suture market is expected to witness significant growth on account of increasing demand for family planning to control the population.
LAMEA is expected to witness moderate growth owing to lack of awareness and unmet demands.Market Segments
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