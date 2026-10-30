Education And Learning Analytics Market Size To Reach $55.71 Billion By 2034 16.9%

According to Straits Research, the global Education and Learning Analytics Market was valued at $13.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $15.98 billion in 2026 to $55.71 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period (2026–2034).

Education and Learning Analytics refers to the measurement, collection, analysis, and reporting of data about the progress of learners and the context in which learning takes place. It uses big datasets of learners' activity and digital footprints left by student activity in learning environments for understanding and optimizing the learning process. An increasing number of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops are expected to be the promising drivers of the market in the upcoming years.

Segmental Insights

The education and learning analytics market is segmented by tools, deployment type, services, and end user.

Based on tools, the education and learning analytics market can be segmented into predictive analytics, content analytics, adaptive learning analytics, descriptive analysis, and others. Descriptive analysis is expected to constitute the largest market share, as it provides greater insights into current and past events.

Based on deployment, the market can be segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud deployment of education and learning analytics is anticipated to have the largest market share, owing to its cost-effective deployment.

Based on services, the market can be segmented into managed services and professional services. Professional services are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, as they help enterprises build successful relationships with clients.

By end-user, the education and learning analytics market can be segmented into academic and enterprise/corporate. Academic institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities are the most significant users of education and learning analytics.

Regional Insights

Based on geography, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts for the largest share in the education and learning analytics market, due to the regions' focus on improving the quality of education among schools. Europe is one of the prominent regions in the education and learning analytics market, due to the rapid adoption of learning analytics in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly, owing to the region's inclination towards the adoption of education and learning analytics in school and higher educational institutes. LAMEA is a potential region for the education and learning analytics market. Learning analytics adoption in the region can be considered emergent with limited intervention experiences.

Market Segments By Tools Predictive Analytics Content Analytics Adaptive Learning Analytics Others By Deployment On-Premise On Cloud By Service Managed Services Professional Services By End-User Academic Enterprise/Corporate By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific (APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America (LATAM) Get Your Free Sample Report Full Name * Business Email * Phone Number (Optional) Your information is kept confidential View Full Market Report

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