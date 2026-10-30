Hydroxychloroquine Market Size To Reach $1.80 Billion By 2034 5.03%

According to Straits Research, the global hydroxychloroquine market size was valued at $1.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2026 to $1.80 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period (2026–2034).

Hydroxychloroquine is a medicinal drug that is primarily used to treat malaria, systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Q fever. Currently, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, its precursor drug, are under clinical investigation for the treatment of the COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine sulfate is sold under some of the prominent brand names, including Plaquenil, Hydroquin, Axemal (in India), Dolquine, Quensyl, and Quinoric. China is the leading producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and other raw materials required for the production of hydroxychloroquine. The U.S. and European countries have relatively low consumption of the drug owing to low or negligible incidences of malaria. However, the outbreak has compelled the countries to import hydroxychloroquine in bulk, especially from India.

Impact of COVID 19

On March 19, 2020, the U.S. FDA announced to work closely with the government agencies and academic research institutions, investigating the use of hydroxychloroquine, to determine the efficacy of the drug for the treatment of COVID 19. After the announcement, hydroxychloroquine has been witnessing a significant surge in demand across the globe. On March 17, 2020, AIFA Scientific-Technical Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency expressed a favorable opinion for the application of drugs as a potential COVID-19 treatment, further driving the market growth.

The global hydroxychloroquine market size was valued at $1.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.03% The USP standard grade segment holds the largest market share on account of increasing demand for USP grade drugs in the market for its high standard of purity The rheumatoid arthritis segment held the largest market share in 2019 on account of the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe North America leads the hydroxychloroquine market owing to its widespread application for the treatment of many chronic diseases. The U.S. and Canada to be the leading producers of hydroxychloroquine

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