MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post PHD Costa Rica Wins Gold at Effie Latam 2026 with SC Johnson's“Patoilets” Campaign appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

PHD Costa Rica achieved major regional acclaim by taking home a Gold Effie in Household Products and a Bronze Effie in Carpe Diem at the Effie Awards Latin America 2026, the region's premier honor for marketing effectiveness.

The award-winning campaign, titled “Patoilets,” was created for SC Johnson's cleaning brand Pato in strategic collaboration with Kaiju Creators. The celebration took place on October 29 in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, as part of the regional +CTG Summit.

With one Gold and one Bronze trophy, PHD Costa Rica stood out as the single most awarded agency from Central America at Effie Latam 2026.“Patoilets” reached the finals across four distinct categories-Household Products, Carpe Diem, Customer Experience, and Influencer-ranking among the top ten most nominated campaigns in all of Latin America for this edition.

With this latest Gold win, PHD Costa Rica reinforces its position as an industry leader in media strategy, creativity, and measurable business impact across the region.

Strategic Boldness and Real Business Results

“Our positioning rests on three core pillars: Outthink (relentless innovation), Outpace (going beyond the obvious), and Outgrow (evolving and scaling). Winning at Effie, where real business impact is measured, is the recognition we value most. It proves that at PHD Costa Rica we are committed not only to creative campaign design, but also to generating tangible results for our clients. Effectiveness is built on strategic courage and on clients willing to test their brand promise where no one else dares. In this case, Pato did just that,” stated Miguel Pava, Managing Director of PHD Costa Rica.

Mónica Segura, Business Lead at PHD Costa Rica for SC Johnson, highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the success:

“These awards reaffirm that when we work with passion, commitment, and a shared vision, results not only arrive-they make a lasting statement. Winning at Effie Latam reflects the talent, effort, and dedication of an incredible team, as well as the trust of a client who believed in our strategic vision and the power of our ideas.”

From the brand's perspective, Katherine Ruiz, Brand Manager for Pato at SC Johnson, shared:

“Winning Gold and Bronze across two categories at the Effie Awards represents far more than taking home two trophies: it reflects the hard work, passion, creativity, and commitment behind every single step we take as a brand. The Effie Awards are among the most respected benchmarks in marketing, and receiving this recognition fills us with immense pride and gratitude. This achievement stems from a great team believing in bold ideas to grow Pato and connect with our consumers in a truly unique way.”

The post PHD Costa Rica Wins Gold at Effie Latam 2026 with SC Johnson's“Patoilets” Campaign appeared first on The Costa Rica News.