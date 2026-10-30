'Sardar Patel's Life An Inspiration Of Sacrifice, Patriotism For Every Youth': HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life remains an inspiration of sacrifice and patriotism for every youth, as he participated in the 'Ekta Run' organised in New Delhi on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of the country's first Deputy Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering at the event on National Unity Day, Shah highlighted Sardar Patel's contribution to India's national integration and said that the country achieved an undivided identity under his leadership in just 1,218 days.

“Even if several leaders worked together, work that could not be accomplished in an entire lifetime was achieved by Sardar Patel in just 1,218 days, creating an undivided India. Today, the India shaped by Sardar Patel's vision stands with pride before the world,” he said.

The Home Minister also spoke about the government's efforts to eliminate Naxalism and combat drug abuse, appealing to people to contribute towards making India completely drug-free by December 31, 2029.

“By March 31 of this year, the country has moved forward towards becoming free from Naxalism and drug-free. Today, on Sardar Patel's 151st birth anniversary, I appeal to people across the country to achieve our target of making the nation completely drug-free by December 31, 2029,” he said.

He said that since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary has been observed as National Unity Day.

HM Shah also linked the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' with the goal of building a drug-free nation, saying that a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat (drug-free India)' is the first step towards achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting some of the major decisions taken by the government, HM Shah said: "During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, several landmark achievements were accomplished, including the abrogation of Article 370 that fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India, and major strides toward eliminating Naxalism."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel.

Patel Chowk, located in central New Delhi, is named after Sardar Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. The area is among the important administrative locations in the national Capital, with several prominent government offices, ministries and institutions situated nearby.

The Government of India began observing his birth anniversary on October 31 as National Unity Day in 2014. The occasion aims to reinforce the message of national unity, integrity and security.

'Run for Unity' events and unity marches are organised across the country every year to commemorate his legacy and promote national solidarity.

This year, the 'Run for Unity' is also being organised in the evening at Ekta Nagar. PM Modi had announced the programme during an event in Banaskantha on Friday and appealed to young people to participate in large numbers.