KIDZ AI (NASDAQ:KIDZ) Makes Top Gainer List On News Of 2026 Edtechx Award For Americas And Unveils Kidzbot Robotics Learning Platform

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ )(NASDAQ:KIDZW) a leading provider of live online learning and AI-powered education solutions.

The stock makes the NASDAQ top percentage gainers list on news today, showing the AI stock story for retail investors is very much alive. The stock is trading at $1.2599 +0.5800 (+85.31%) on volume of over 141 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $1.68.

KIDZ AI Inc. today announced that it has won the 2026 EdTechX Award for the Americas. The Company also unveiled KIDZBot, its KIDZ AI-branded AI robotics learning platform for the Physical AI education era. KIDZ AI expects KIDZBot to begin its commercial rollout during the second half of 2026.

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The 2026 EdTechX recognition highlights KIDZ AI's contribution to advancing education technology in the Americas region. KIDZ AI believes this recognition reflects the Company's continued progress in building AI-native education infrastructure across intelligent tutoring, AI agent workflows, robotics-based learning, learning analytics, adaptive instruction, and data-driven student engagement.

With KIDZBot, KIDZ AI is introducing a robotics learning ecosystem designed to connect physical robotics devices, AI-powered curriculum, coding tools, student project creation, learning center deployment, and robotics learning programs across online and offline learning environments. The Company believes KIDZBot represents an important step in expanding KIDZ AI from a digital education platform into a broader AI-native education infrastructure company with integrated capabilities across content, software, hardware, robotics, learning data, and measurable learning outcomes.

KIDZBot is designed to go beyond traditional robotics kits by combining physical robotics, structured curriculum, coding pathways, learning data, and AI-native interaction concepts into a unified learning model. Through hands-on robotics projects, students are expected to explore how intelligent systems sense, respond, remember, reason, and improve through real-world inputs, feedback loops, and contextual interactions.

Key expected highlights of KIDZBot include:

AI robotics product line: Modular robotics products designed for hands-on assembly, movement programming, sensors, robotics logic, mission-based learning, and interactive behavior design.

Progressive coding pathway: Support for block-based visual coding for younger learners, with pathways into text-based programming languages including Python, Java, and C++.

AI-powered curriculum packages: Structured learning modules designed for classrooms, learning centers, after-school programs, summer camps, families, and education partners.

AI-native robotics learning layer: Learning experiences designed to connect physical robotics with AI concepts such as memory, data-driven learning, reasoning, prompts, tokens, contextual interactions, sensor-based feedback, and decision-making workflows.

Data and feedback-driven learning: Robotics activities designed to help students understand how machines collect inputs, process signals, respond to data, adjust behavior, and improve through iterative testing.

The Company expects to initially introduce KIDZBot through the KIDZ AI Learning Center Robotics Program, followed by broader integration into robotics classes, classroom curriculum, summer camp offerings, after-school programs, educational events, and school partnerships.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW), formerly known as Classover Holdings, Inc., is an AI-driven education technology company transforming live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, KIDZ AI is building global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. The Company is strategically expanding into AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms, and data center ecosystems.

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