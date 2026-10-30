MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611).

Recently, the high-flying AI tech stocks that absorbed massive capital in the first half of the year have shown clear signs of a pullback. In stark contrast, crypto assets - which had been underperforming - are now staging a robust rebound. This momentum is primarily driven by three key factors:

Capital Inflows: Last week, spot Bitcoin ETFs finally broke their multi-day streak of net outflows.

Sentiment Recovery: The broader crypto market's Fear and Greed Index is steadily climbing.

Price Breakout: Bitcoin has forged a decisive upward trend, aggressively reclaiming the $63,000 level.

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This price action suggests that liquidity is rotating out of the overheated AI sector and flowing back into digital assets. Analysts at Bitfire Group Research believe this capital shift stems from institutional investors repricing the market across three major dimensions:

I. Reassessing the Risk-Reward Ratio Prompts a Reversal in Trades

After a relentless six-month rally, AI assets now face the dual structural headwinds of stretched valuations and crowded trades, significantly capping their upside potential. Conversely, following a deep correction, Bitcoin has entered what Bitfire Group Research has repeatedly identified as a "prime value zone." Because capital inherently seeks optimal risk-adjusted returns, smart money typically takes profits when a single sector flashes severe overvaluation signals. That liquidity is then reallocated to undervalued assets offering a higher margin of safety - a textbook macro strategy for cross-sector capital rotation.

II. Dovish Macro Expectations Converge with Improving Crypto Fundamentals and Compliance

Beyond appealing price valuations, the confluence of a favorable macro backdrop and strengthening internal fundamentals has been crucial for crypto to absorb this AI capital spillover.

Dovish Macro Policy: Expectations for monetary easing among major global economies are growing. Furthermore, remarks from Fed policymakers noting diminished inflation risks suggest an improving macroeconomic liquidity environment, establishing a strong price floor for risk-on assets like crypto.

Regulatory Progress: The divide between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem is being bridged, highlighted by a new stablecoin coalition backed by over 140 financial heavyweights, including Visa, Stripe, Mastercard, and BlackRock. Meanwhile, the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) has shifted its stance on the CLARITY Act from opposed to neutral, bolstering expectations for its passage this year. Maturing infrastructure and regulatory clarity are prompting investors to pivot from pure speculation to assessing the long-term fundamentals of digital assets.

III. Exhaustion of Bearish Catalysts Eases Fears of a Strategy "Implosion"

Earlier, fears that a potential Strategy collapse could trigger a cascade of liquidations heavily suppressed bullish momentum. However, with the immediate crisis averted and systemic risks largely priced in, extreme market panic has subsided, paving the way for a rapid recovery in confidence. Instead of panic selling, capital is refocusing on Bitcoin's foundational decentralized consensus and intrinsic value.

Capitalizing on the $60,000 "Prime Value Zone"

Analyzing current macro conditions and capital flows, Bitfire Group Research concludes that this rotation from AI to crypto remains in its infancy. The $60,000 level continues to offer an asymmetric risk-reward profile, cementing its status as a highly attractive accumulation zone.

Genuine price discovery often emerges when the market takes a sober look at speculative mania. The current rally in blue-chip crypto assets isn't driven by retail FOMO, but rather by institutional portfolio rebalancing. Through rigorous technological development and regulatory compliance, the crypto sector is emerging as a resilient, diversified allocation option within global macro markets. Moving forward, the digital finance ecosystem will mature into a more robust structure, though asset divergence will widen. Long-tail assets lacking strong consensus and regulatory backing will inevitably face severe liquidity tests.

About Bitfire Research: Bitfire Research is the in-house research arm of Bitfire Group (01611), focused on macro analysis and policy research across digital asset markets, delivering forward-looking insights for professional investors.

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