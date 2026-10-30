Bears At Play As Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) Makes NYSE Top Gainer List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: SOXS ) as it makes the NYSE top percentage gainer and trends overall on Yahoo Finance.

It is currently trading at $4.7500 +0.5800 (+13.93%) with a day's high of $5.14 as the semiconductor sector experiences a pullback. Semiconductor stocks are falling following Samsung's blockbuster earnings disappointed investors, pulling memory and AI chip names deeper into bearish territory.

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The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) is an exchange-traded fund designed to deliver three times (3x) the inverse, or opposite, daily performance of the semiconductor sector. Because of its daily leverage and compounding, it is intended primarily for short-term trading and hedging rather than long-term investing.