Bears At Play As Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) Makes NYSE Top Gainer List
It is currently trading at $4.7500 +0.5800 (+13.93%) with a day's high of $5.14 as the semiconductor sector experiences a pullback. Semiconductor stocks are falling following Samsung's blockbuster earnings disappointed investors, pulling memory and AI chip names deeper into bearish territory.Advertisement
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) is an exchange-traded fund designed to deliver three times (3x) the inverse, or opposite, daily performance of the semiconductor sector. Because of its daily leverage and compounding, it is intended primarily for short-term trading and hedging rather than long-term investing.
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