Rare Earth Stock Neo (TSX: NEO) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On Increased 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks issues a news and trading alert for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO ) (OTCQX: NOPMF).

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainers today on news. Neo is trading at $42.55 +4.66 (+12.30%) with a day's high of $43.03.

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) announced that the Company has increased its full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA1guidance, reflecting strong operating performance through the first portion of the year, as well as sustained higher-than-expected pricing across its critical materials portfolio.

Neo now expects full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $150 million, up from its prior guidance range of $100 million to $110 million, an increase of 38% at the midpoint and approximately 90% above full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $76 million.

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Prices for critical materials, including hafnium, gallium and rare earth elements remained elevated through the first half of 2026, supported by tight global supply, sustained end-market demand, and growing strategic focus on supply chain security. Combined with broad-based operational strength and demand across all three business segments, these conditions are expected to drive significantly stronger full-year earnings.

In May Neo announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Neo North Star Holdings Inc. ("NNSH"), together with the other shareholders have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Agreement") with Greenland Mines Ltd to effectively transfer the outstanding shares of Neo North Star Resources, Inc. ("NNSR") to Greenland Mines, which holds mineral exploration license covering the Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex (the "Sarfartoq Project") in Southwest Greenland, for total consideration of US$35 million, comprised of US$20 million in cash and US$15 million in shares of Greenland Mines. NNSH currently owns 43.69% of the outstanding shares of NNSR. The transactions contemplated by the Agreement do not affect the terms of the MOU that NNSH entered into with NNSR regarding the negotiation and execution of a definitive offtake agreement for up to 60% of the ore or mineral concentrate produced from the Project.

The partnership positions Greenland Mines to take the lead in advancing the Sarfartoq Project, while Neo retains equity interest in Greenland Mines. This structure enables Neo to continue focusing on its core midstream and downstream expansion strategy, while ensuring that the Sarfartoq Project benefits from dedicated leadership and investment to unlock its full potential.

About Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in Canada, Estonia, China, Germany, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development centre in Singapore.

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