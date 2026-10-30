MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) Shares Jump On Major Texas Land Deal Doubling Power Capacity To 4.8 GW

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including tech and energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), a leading energy and digital infrastructure company, and HIF USA LLC ("HIF"), a leading energy and sustainable fuels company.

MARA Holdings today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which MARA will acquire from HIF a large-scale powered land site in Matagorda County, Texas, approximately 90 miles southwest of Houston. HIF will continue its advanced fuels development plans on other sites.

The stock, once known as a crypto stock to retail investors, has gained on energy news, currently trading at 14.04 +2.02 (+16.79%). The stock has a morning high of $14.41 on volume of over 38 Million shares as of this report.

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The site encompasses more than 1,200 acres and is expected to provide access to up to an initial 1 GW of grid capacity by October 2027 and up to 2 GW by April 2028. The site is well positioned to support next-generation, efficient digital infrastructure development, and has already received interest from potential High-Performance Computing ("HPC") tenants. MARA intends to develop the site through its previously announced partnership with Starwood Digital Ventures as a large-scale digital infrastructure campus capable of supporting high-performance computing workloads, as well as flexible compute operations, including Bitcoin mining. Upon execution of a lease with an HPC tenant, HIF will retain a minority ownership interest in the project.

The transaction enables HIF to unlock value from infrastructure assets while maintaining participation in the site's future development and supporting its broader advanced fuels strategy.

Upon full energization, the site is expected to more than double MARA's potential power capacity to approximately 4.8 GW across its portfolio (including the anticipated close of MARA's previously announced agreement to acquire Long Ridge Energy & Power), further strengthening MARA's position as a developer and operator of large-scale digital infrastructure.

Site Development Details

Phased construction of the digital infrastructure campus is expected to begin in 2026, contingent upon regulatory approvals.

By combining MARA's expertise in securing and managing large-scale power loads, Starwood Digital Ventures' world-class experience developing and operating data centers, and HIF's history in Matagorda, MARA believes the site is well positioned to support future digital infrastructure opportunities and create long-term value for customers, local communities, and shareholders.

MARA has a proven track record of investing in the communities where it operates while supporting grid reliability and local economic growth. To date, MARA has invested more than $1.2 billion in Texas. MARA intends to continue investing significantly to develop a premier digital infrastructure campus that is expected to support thousands of construction and permanent full-time jobs upon completion.

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