Space Stocks Still In Recovery Following Spacex IPO Sell Off
The retail investor FOMO prior to the SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX ) IPO sent stocks soaring and now the sector is back to earth as traders revisit the upside again. Space stocks are up marginally today looking to build a base for the next move.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW ) is trading at 10.67 +0.09 (+0.80%). The stock's 52 week high is $26.64.
Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC ) has a day's range of 9.02 - 9.50.Advertisement
SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX ) is trading at 150.32 +2.06 (+1.39%), a long way away from its high of 225.64.
Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB ) is trading at 84.30 +0.94 (+1.13%).
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE ) is trading at 2.6951 +0.0451 (+1.70%). In late May Virgin announced that VSS Unity, its prototype Spaceship, has returned to the skies above Spaceport America in New Mexico for the first of several anticipated glide flights. These flights are designed to prepare the company's pilots and operations teams ahead of new Spaceship operations.
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