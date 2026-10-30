Gold Miners Pull Back From 2026 Highs As Bullion Holds Near $4,100

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining and gold stocks issues market commentary on today's precious metals movers.

Gold eased to about $4,111 an ounce Friday, down 0.30 percent on the day, according toTrading Economics, leaving bullion roughly 22 percent higher than a year ago but down more than 25 percent from the record above $5,500 it touched in January. Renewed conflict between the United States and Iran has pushed oil prices higher this week and revived expectations for a Fed rate hike rather than a cut, complicating the near term outlook even as gold's longer term uptrend remains intact.

Barchart noted that Agnico Eagle Mines and AngloGold Ashanti have each fallen nearly 40 percent from their 2026 highs, describing the sector as in a deep bear market. Other major producers are also well off their 2026 highs, with Alamos Gold and Kinross Gold each down more than 20 percent from their peaks and Newmont, Barrick Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals each down by mid teens percentages from their highs, according to sector index data.

Advertisement

The magnified moves reflect the operating and financial leverage built into mining equities. When gold prices rise, fixed mining costs mean profit margins can expand much faster than the metal itself, sending miner shares higher than bullion in a rally, but the same leverage works in reverse when gold corrects, compressing margins and punishing equity holders disproportionately. The reversal comes as the Federal Reserve's new leadership has struck a more hawkish tone and 30 year Treasury yields have pushed above 4.9 percent, adding pressure to non yielding assets across the precious metals complex.

Editor's take: A metal that is still up more than 20 percent over the past year but down double digits from its January peak is not in the same trouble as its mining equities, whose leveraged business models are amplifying every twist in the gold price into a much larger swing for shareholders.

Price and percentage figures above are intraday snapshots and can change materially by the close. Research mining and gold stocks at Investorideas'sfree stock directory.