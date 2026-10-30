Circle Shares Jump 14 Percent After Winning Federal Approval For A National Trust Bank

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including crypto and fintech stocks issues market commentary on today's stablecoin sector movers.

Circle Internet Group shares jumped as much as 14 percent in early trading Friday after the company announced it received final approval from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a national trust bank, according to aCircle press release. The new entity, First National Digital Currency Bank, will operate under the name Circle National Trust and will offer fiduciary digital asset custody services for Circle and its affiliates, with the charter also designed to eventually support management of the reserves backing USDC, the company's stablecoin.

CNBC reported the approval gives Circle the ability to manage USDC reserves directly rather than relying on third party banks and custodians, and noted USDC has more than $73 billion in circulation. The charter does not allow Circle National Trust to operate as a commercial bank that takes deposits or makes loans, and Circle said the business may eventually extend custody services to a limited group of institutional clients, including banks and regulated derivatives organizations, depending on demand.

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Circle first applied for the charter on June 30, 2025 and received conditional approval in December 2025, alongside similar conditional approvals granted to Ripple, Paxos, BitGo and Fidelity Digital Assets. The OCC's willingness to grant national charters to crypto companies has drawn pushback from banking industry groups and lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has argued the charters were improperly granted and has raised concerns about financial stability. Circle Chief Executive Jeremy Allaire said the approval marks a defining step in bringing blockchain technology into the core of the US financial system.

Editor's take: Turning a stablecoin issuer into its own federally chartered custodian removes a layer of counterparty risk that had always sat awkwardly underneath USDC, and the size of the stock's reaction suggests investors see this as a step toward Circle looking more like regulated financial infrastructure than a crypto company.

Price figures above are intraday snapshots captured this morning and can change materially by the close. Research crypto and fintech stocks at Investorideas'sfree stock directory.