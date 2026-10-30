MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

SK Hynix soared 12.8% on its Nasdaq debut on Friday. By Monday it had crashed 15.4% in Seoul, its steepest single-day fall on record, triggering a market-wide trading halt as the Kospi plunged 9%.

Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group, warns the reversal exposes how much of the AI rally is running on headlines, not earnings.

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He says:

The broader semiconductor sector fell alongside SK Hynix on Monday, with the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite off 0.7%. Micron and Sandisk both fell 4%, Seagate dropped 3%, and AMD and Intel each lost 2%.

Nigel Green says the scale of the sympathy selloff shows how much retail and momentum money piled into chip names purely on the strength of the SK Hynix story, rather than each company's individual position.

The deVere CEO points out that the contrast within the sector on the same day is instructive.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., by far the most fundamentally exposed company in the AI chip supply chain, posted a 67.9% year-on-year jump in June sales and beat its own high-end second-quarter guidance, sending its shares up 1% even as the rest of the sector fell.

Nigel Green argues the SK Hynix reversal should be read as a warning about a wider pattern building across AI-linked markets, where valuation increasingly tracks narrative momentum rather than delivered earnings.

He comments:

The episode should prompt investors to separate genuine conviction from short-term positioning before the next headline listing arrives.

He concludes:

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