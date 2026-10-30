West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) - How Deeper, High-Grade Hits Boost Confidence In Delivering Previously Outlined Exploration Target

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a global news source and expert investing resource covering mining stocks, issues a news alert and update for West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG;OTCQX: WPGCF ), a company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects spanning Nevada and Arizona.

West Point Gold has recently issued a series of news releases on strong drill intercepts that continue to expand and upgrade the high-grade Northeast Tyro gold zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

Each successive round of drilling has done more than produce another significant intercept - it has systematically reduced uncertainty around the continuity, scale, and depth potential of the Northeast Tyro system while increasing confidence ahead of the maiden resource estimate.

In a recentExploring Mining Podcast, CEO Derek Macpherson emphasized how these deeper, high-grade hits boost confidence in delivering (or exceeding) the previously outlined exploration target, while highlighting the structural evidence for continued depth potential.

He told host Cali Van Zant:

He discussed drill results that were announced on June 23, stating:

He continued:

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By industry standards, this is a tier-one intercept for a junior explorer advancing toward its maiden resource. Its combination of strong grade, substantial width, and demonstrated continuity at depth is particularly valuable, as it underscores the openness of the NE Tyro zone and supports further resource growth at Gold Chain.

Every successful deep intercept has implications beyond exploration success. Because the company expects to publish its maiden resource later this year, these results help define what will likely remain outside the initial estimate. Investors often focus as much on what is left open after a maiden resource as what is included within it.

Three consecutive releases demonstrated that broad, multi-gram gold mineralization continues from approximately 250 to 350 metres below surface.

June 23 Highlights

The July 9 results reinforced that GC26-148 was not an isolated high-grade intersection. Instead, they demonstrated that comparable widths and grades persist across multiple drill sections at depths of roughly 250 metres below surface, increasing confidence that the NE Tyro zone represents a continuous mineralized system rather than a localized high-grade shoot.

July 9 Highlights

If confirmed through additional drilling, multiple mineralizing events may indicate a larger and more vertically extensive hydrothermal system than is typically seen in low-sulphidation epithermal deposits. That interpretation could have significant implications for future exploration beneath the planned maiden resource.

July 14 Highlights

West Point Gold reported additional drill results extending the zone to approximately 350 metres below surface. Standout results include hole GC26-169 with 51.9 meters at 2.5 g/t gold, including 21.4 meters at 4.72 g/t, while other sections delivered consistent mineralization that remains open both at depth and along strike to the northeast.

Consistent mineralization at increasing depth can materially expand the potential scale of a deposit. Every successful step-out reduces geological uncertainty while increasing the potential volume available for future resource estimates.

Taken together, the June and July drill campaigns suggest that West Point Gold has shifted from proving the existence of the Northeast Tyro zone to defining its scale. With drilling now extending mineralization to approximately 350 metres below surface and the system remaining open in multiple directions. Attention now shifts to two key catalysts: the remaining assay results and the company's maiden resource estimate later this year.

Looking to the future in theExploring Mining Podcast, CEO Derek Macpherson said the next drilling program will commence September 2026-May 2027.

Sources:

June 23rd news:

July 9th news:

July 14th news:

Recent Exploring Mining Podcast

West Point Gold (TSXV: WPG) High Grade Gold Continues to Depth: Breaking Down the New NE Tyro Results

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