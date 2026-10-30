From Bitcoin Miners To AI Infrastructure Leaders: How Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT), MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) Are Turning Power Into Profits

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including tech and energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) and Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT / TSX: HUT), leading energy and digital infrastructure stocks.

As Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) makes notable gains today following news that they haveCommercialized 1 GW Beacon Point AI Data Center Campus with Second 352 MW IT Lease, Bringing Campus-Level Base-Term Contract Value to $19.6 Billion, Investorideas looks at how former bitcoin miners are now making headlines with AI data centers.

Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT ) (TSX: HUT) is trading at $101.79 +10.34 (+11.31%) on the Nasdaq as of this report.

The explosive demand for artificial intelligence is reshaping entire industries, and nowhere is this more evident than in the former Bitcoin mining sector. Companies that once focused almost exclusively on crypto mining are rapidly pivoting to become energy and digital infrastructure powerhouses.

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By leveraging their access to large-scale, reliable power capacity - often at competitive costs - these firms are securing long-term contracts for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers

This transformation is delivering more stable, contracted revenue streams that contrast with the volatility of Bitcoin mining economics (especially post-halving). Two standout examples are Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT / TSX: HUT) and MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA). Both have executed bold shifts, and their stocks have rewarded investors with substantial gains.

Other players like Core Scientific (CORZ), Iris Energy/IREN, and TeraWulf (WULF) are following similar paths 8 Corp.: Power-First Strategy Fuels Massive AI Data Center Wins

Hut 8 began as a Canadian Bitcoin miner with a strong emphasis on energy infrastructure. It has evolved into a digital infrastructure company focused on a "power-first, greenfield development model." This approach prioritizes securing and developing power capacity first, then building compute infrastructure tailored for AI workloads.

The flagship project is the Beacon Point AI Data Center Campus in Nueces County, Texas - a planned 1 GW facility. In May 2026, Hut 8 commercialized the first phase with a 15-year lease for 352 MW of IT capacity. The base-term contract value stands at approximately $9.8 billion, with potential upside to $25.1 billion if all renewal options are exercised.

This deal tripled Hut 8's contracted AI data center capacity at the time and brought the total across its portfolio to hundreds of MW with billions in contracted value. Subsequent updates have further scaled the Beacon Point campus and overall AI backlog significantly (one recent update referenced campus-level value reaching $19.6 billion and broader portfolio contracted capacity approaching 1 GW-scale potential with multi-billion-dollar values).

Hut 8 has also secured project-level financing, including pricing $4.25 billion in senior secured notes to fund development while maintaining disciplined corporate leverage.

Stock Impact: The May 2026 Beacon Point announcement triggered a sharp rally, with shares surging 25-35% or more in early trading.

Over the longer term, the pivot has driven exceptional performance. As of mid-July 2026 data points, HUT showed roughly 116% year-to-date returns and approximately 357% one-year returns - dramatically outpacing broader markets.

The stock has traded in a wide range, reflecting both crypto correlation and growing AI infrastructure premium Holdings: From Pure-Play Miner to Vertically Integrated Digital Energy Platform MARA Holdings, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners, has also repositioned itself at the intersection of energy, compute, and digital infrastructure.

In early 2026, MARA outlined a strategic pivot away from pure Bitcoin mining toward energy-backed AI and HPC data centers. Key moves include a joint venture/partnership with Starwood Digital Ventures to convert select existing power-rich mining sites into next-generation AI/HPC facilities.

MARA is also acquiring power generation assets, notably advancing toward ownership of Long Ridge Energy & Power (a significant power plant acquisition in the ~$1.5 billion range in some reports). This enhances vertical integration by giving the company greater control over energy production and costs.

The strategy emphasizes using existing infrastructure and low-cost power to serve both Bitcoin mining and higher-margin, contracted AI compute workloads. Executives have framed MARA as evolving into a versatile digital energy and infrastructure platform.

Stock Impact: The pivot announcement in February/March 2026 drove immediate positive reaction - shares rose around 13% in pre-market trading even amid a large quarterly net loss, as investors focused on the forward-looking AI strategy.

Overall performance has been strong, supported by both Bitcoin price dynamics and the infrastructure diversification narrative Stocks Making Similar TransformationsSeveral peers are executing comparable shifts, capitalizing on the same power-as-a-moat advantage in the AI era:

Core Scientific (CORZ): Emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy stronger and has aggressively refocused on high-density AI/HPC colocation. It has major contracted capacity with hyperscalers like CoreWeave (hundreds of MW, with deals valued in the billions). The company is balancing (and in some projections winding down aspects of) Bitcoin mining while building a data center platform. YTD gains have been robust (around 90% in mid-2026 reports), with attractive valuations relative to some peers. Iris Energy (now IREN): Rebranded to reflect its broader ambitions. The company leverages 100% renewable-powered sites for a dual strategy of Bitcoin mining and AI cloud/HPC/GPU infrastructure. It has secured major multi-year AI contracts (including with Microsoft ecosystem players and others) and is scaling capacity aggressively toward GW levels. The pivot has driven explosive stock gains at times (hundreds of percent in various periods tied to AI news). TeraWulf (WULF): Differentiated by its focus on zero-carbon (nuclear and hydro) power. It is expanding beyond mining into AI/HPC infrastructure, acquiring sites for multi-GW scale potential and forming JVs for AI compute. HPC revenue has at times surpassed mining revenue in quarterly results. The stock has delivered strong gains (YTD ~88%+ in reports) as the market recognizes its energy infrastructure advantage.

Other names occasionally mentioned in this theme include Applied Digital (APLD), which is advancing along a similar data center development path.

Why This Pivot Is Working - And What Investors Should Watch

The common thread is power access. AI data centers are extremely power-hungry, and traditional data center developers face grid constraints and long lead times. Former miners often already control or have rights to hundreds of MW of power capacity in strategic locations - a scarce and valuable asset.

Long-term leases with investment-grade tenants provide revenue visibility and stability that pure mining lacks. This has translated into stock outperformance as the market assigns higher multiples to companies with contracted AI infrastructure exposure.

Risks include execution on development timelines, competition for power and customers, ongoing Bitcoin price volatility (most retain some mining exposure), interest rates affecting financing, and regulatory or grid-related hurdles.

Valuations have run up significantly for leaders, so selectivity and due diligence matter TakeawayHut 8 and MARA exemplify how forward-thinking Bitcoin miners are repositioning as critical enablers of the AI revolution by monetizing their energy infrastructure expertise.

With multi-billion-dollar contracts already in place and more in the pipeline, these companies - along with peers like CORZ, IREN, and WULF - are offering investors a unique blend of crypto upside and AI infrastructure growth AI compute demand continues to surge, the companies that best combine reliable power, scalable sites, and execution capability stand to benefit most.

For investors seeking exposure to both digital assets and the AI buildout, this "miner-to-infrastructure" cohort represents one of the most compelling thematic opportunities in the market today is an original article created for InvestorIdeas style coverage.

All information is from publicly available news and company disclosures as of July 2026. Stock performance and contract details can change rapidly - always conduct your own research and consult financial advisors.

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