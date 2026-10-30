55% Will Use AI For Money Decisions, But Refuse To Let It Make Final Call

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

More than half of people getting financial advice will accept AI playing a role in their financial planning, but only if a human being still makes the final decision, according to new research from deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The July 2026 survey found that 55% of clients set that single condition on AI involvement, while a further 57% said they are open to AI helping with research and preparation, provided it never replaces the adviser at the point a decision actually gets made.

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The findings also point to a sharp divide by age.

Clients around 54 embrace AI readily as part of their financial planning. By 65, scepticism becomes the default, with many clients actively distrustful of any decision an algorithm has a hand in, deVere found.

James Green says the risk for firms is mistaking a client's willingness to try AI once for genuine trust in it.

Jasmine Blackham says firms that respect the boundary clients are drawing, AI handling groundwork, a person making the call, stand to gain more from the shift than those pushing either extreme.

James Green says the firms most at risk are the ones treating this as a technology rollout rather than a trust exercise.

Jasmine Blackham says the data should be read as a warning as much as an opportunity.

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