AI Stock Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Trends On Growth Story

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI ), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge IT Total Solution Provider, featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions(R) (DCBBS).

The stock is trending today, currently trading at 31.86 +6.35 (+24.92%) on volume of over 102 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $31.94.

Investors are seeing big gains today in SMCI and related AI stocks.

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Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) issued a preliminary business update for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q4'26), ended June 30, 2026, and schedules earnings call for August 11th at 5pm EDT.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 are estimated to be near the low end of our guidance of $11.0 billion to $12.5 billion.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are estimated to be in the range of 15% to 17% which is significantly higher than our guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%, primarily due to a favorable customer and product mix.

Backlog rose to record levels at the end of fiscal 2026 with total new orders in excess of $60 billion received during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. These new orders are expected to be delivered over future quarters.

This unaudited financial information is based on preliminary results and management's estimates and is inherently uncertain and subject to revision in connection with the Company's financial closing procedures and finalization of the Company's financial statements for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. Actual results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 may differ materially from these preliminary unaudited financial results.

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