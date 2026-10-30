Iron Ore Miner Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Makes NYSE Top Gainer List On Second Quarter News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF ).

The stock makes the NYSE top gainers list following second quarter results. The stock is trading at $10.93 +1.48 (+15.61%) on volume of over 26 Million shares as of this report. The morning high for the stock hit $11.31.

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Cleveland-Cliffs is a leading North America-based steel producer with focus on value-added sheet products, particularly for the automotive industry. The Company is vertically integrated from the mining of iron ore, production of pellets and direct reduced iron, and processing of ferrous scrap through primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today reported second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026.

Revenues of $5.2 billion, a $300 million increase from the prior quarter Operating cash flow of $230 million GAAP net loss of $134 million and adjusted net loss 1 of $115 million Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $286 million, a $191 million increase from the prior quarter GAAP net loss of $0.25 per diluted share and adjusted net loss 1 of $0.20 per diluted share Liquidity of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2026

Second-Quarter Consolidated Results

Second-quarter 2026 consolidated revenues were $5.2 billion, compared to $4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $134 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, with an adjusted net loss 1 of $0.20 per diluted share. This compares to a first quarter 2026 GAAP net loss of $229 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, with an adjusted net loss 1 of $0.40 per diluted share.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $286 million, a $191 million improvement compared to Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $95 million recorded in the first quarter of 2026.

Cliffs' Chairman and CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, said:

Mr. Goncalves added:

Mr. Goncalves concluded:

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