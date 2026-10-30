EV Stock Livewire Group (NYSE: LVWR) Gains Triple Digits On Second Quarter Results

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including renewable energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE: LVWR ).

The stock makes the NYSE top gainer list, currently trading at $1.5450 +0.7750(+101.15%) on volume of over 52 Million shares as of this report. The stock gained following strong second-quarter financial results, a significant revenue increase, and progress on strategic growth initiatives.

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE: LVWR) reported second quarter 2026 results yesterday on the close of market.

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Second Quarter and Year-to-Date through June 30, 2026 Highlights and Financial Results

Consolidated revenue increased 55% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to same period prior year driven by increased unit sales in both the Electric Motorcycle and STACYC segments.

Reduced net cash used by operating activities year-to-date through June 30, 2026 by 18%, driving a 19% improvement in year-to-date free cash flow as compared to the same period 2025.

Year-to-date through June 30, 2026 market share of 76% in the U.S. electric motorcycle 50+ kilowatt on-road EV segment 1.

Commenced production of the S4 Honcho(TM) with the first units expected to arrive at authorized LiveWire retail locations later this summer.

Completed the acquisition of Dust Motorcycles, Inc. ("Dust") in May 2026 and continued to advance the platform toward production.

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire's majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

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