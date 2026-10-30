Data Center Stock Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) Makes NYSE Top Gainer List On Second Quarter Results

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR ) makes the NYSE top gainer list on results for the second quarter. The stock is trading at $205.51 +26.17 (+14.59%) on volume of over 6.2 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $207.43.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

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Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $1.21 per share in 2Q26, compared to $2.94 in 2Q25 Reported FFO per share of $2.73 in 2Q26, compared to $1.75 in 2Q25 Reported Core FFO per share of $2.65 in 2Q26, compared to $1.87 in 2Q25; reported Core FFO per share (excluding net promote) of $2.13 in 2Q26 Signed total bookings during 2Q26 that are expected to generate $307 million of annualized GAAP base rent at 100% share; at Digital Realty's share, bookings were $208 million, including a $108 million contribution from the 0-1 megawatt plus interconnection category In July, signed two hyperscale leases, representing $410 million of annualized GAAP base rent at 100% share, or $205 million at Digital Realty's share Reported rental rate increases on renewal leases of 25.4% on a cash basis in 2Q26 Reported a record total backlog of $1.9 billion of annualized GAAP base rent at 100% share, at the end of 2Q26; at Digital Realty's share, the backlog was $1.4 billion Raised 2026 Core FFO per share (excluding net promote) outlook to $8.15 - $8.20 and 2026 Constant-Currency Core FFO per share (excluding net promote) outlook to $8.10 - $8.15

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported total revenues of $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an 18% increase from the previous quarter and a 29% increase from the same quarter last year.

During the second quarter, Digital Realty recognized $188 million of net promote income in Core FFO related to the successful development and leasing of three data centers in its development joint venture. The company also recognized a $94 million insurance settlement, net of income tax, related to a previously disclosed 2024 matter, of which approximately $27 million was recognized in Core FFO as business interruption recovery; the remainder related to property damage recoveries, was excluded from Core FFO.

The company delivered net income of $458 million in the second quarter of 2026, as well as net income available to common stockholders of $443 million and $1.21 per share, compared to $0.46 per share in the previous quarter and $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated Adjusted EBITDA of $978 million in the second quarter of 2026, a 6% increase from the previous quarter and a 19% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported Funds From Operations (FFO) of $982 million in the second quarter of 2026, or $2.73 per share, compared to $1.99 per share in the previous quarter and $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty delivered Core FFO per share (excluding net promote) of $2.13 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.04 per share in the previous quarter and $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty delivered Constant-Currency Core FFO per share (excluding net promote) of $2.11 in the second quarter of 2026 and $4.07 per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL(R), the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx(R)) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents digitalrealty

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