Retail Traders Wild About Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS)

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list today, primarily boosted by retail trading. The stock is trading at $4.0576 +0.8776 (+27.60%), with a morning high of $5.2794.

The stock recently did a one-for-three reverse split (June 22). The primary purpose was to increase the per-share trading price of the Company's Ordinary Shares to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

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Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs.

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