Drill Results Strengthen NE Tyro: West Point Gold (TSXV: WPG) Reports 62.5 Metres Grading 3.1 G/T Gold

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG ) (OTCQX WPGCF).

West Point Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WPG) (OTCQX: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) today announced the results from two more drill holes from the high-grade Northeast ("NE") Tyro zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. Results are highlighted by Hole GC26-166, which was a reverse circulation ("RC") hole that intersected 62.5 metres ("m") of 3.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") from 233m, including 38.1m at 4.7 g/t Au. This intercept has an estimated true width ("TW") of 30m. These holes continue to bolster the widths and continuity of the high-grade zone at NE Tyro, which remains open to depth and to the northeast towards the prospective Frisco Graben target.

The Company is reporting assay results for two drill holes (594.3m), GC26-163 and GC26-166, from the recently completed 21,079m drill program. Assays are pending for 4,907m from the Tyro Main Zone and Black Dyke targets. All drill data is currently being compiled, evaluated and analyzed as part of the Company's upcoming maiden resource estimate expected to be released later in 2026.

Hole GC26-166 (Line 1000) intersected 62.5m at 3.12 g/t Au, about 20m in front of GC26-148 (66m at 6.57 g/t Au); Hole GC26-163 (Line 950) intersected 54.9m at 2.02 g/t Au, including 19.8m at 4.40 g/t Au beginning approximately 197m below surface; Results from both sections (L950 and L1000) indicate that the NE Tyro vein is well developed between 300 and 350m below the surface; NE Tyro remains open to depth and to the northeast towards the Frisco Graben.

AdvertisementHighlightsLine 950 (GC26-163)

Section L950 (Figure 3) reveals that the NE Tyro vein system is continuously mineralized from the surface downward to an elevation of 635mASL, or at least 230m vertically. The mineralized zone, which is defined by a planar structure dipping at 70 degrees, is dominated by vein breccia (hydrothermal) in the footwall and quartz-calcite-adularia veinlets dominating toward the hanging wall. The footwall vein breccia in Hole GC26-163 hosts about 12m of 4.4 g/t Au (TW; Figure 3). Figure 2 reveals that this strong vein remains open at depth and to the southwest.

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