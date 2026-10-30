SEMI Reports Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase 7.4% Year-On-Year In Q2 2026
MILPITAS, Calif. - July 29, 2026 - The SEMISilicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported today, in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry, that worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 7.4% year-on-year to 3,573 million square inches (MSI) from the 3,327 MSI recorded during the same quarter of 2025. Shipments increased 9.1% quarter-over-quarter from the 3,275 MSI recorded during the first quarter of 2026.Advertisement
Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 300 mm and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.
The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epitaxial). The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry, including the development of statistics about the silicon industry.
For more information, visitSEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.
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SEMI(R) is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON(R) expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI onLinkedIn andX to learn more.
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