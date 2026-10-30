Silver Hill Expands: Metalsource (CSE: MSM) Hits Mineralization 65M Beyond Previous Southern Limit

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM ) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z).

The stock is up in early trading following news on drilling.

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) announced that drill hole SH26-27 has intersected approximately 15 metres (core length) of polymetallic mineralization, extending the known Silver Hill system approximately 65 metres south of Hole SH26-19 and representing the southernmost drill intercept reported by the Company to date. The target horizon comprises approximately 15 metres of widespread sphalerite and galena dominant polymetallic mineralization, including an internal interval of approximately 3.5 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphides. The style and intensity of sulphide mineralization observed in SH26-27 are consistent with mineralization intersected elsewhere within the Silver Hill system. Laboratory assays remain pending.

Advertisement

Joe Cullen, CEO of Metalsource Mining, commented:

Multiple Assays Pending

Laboratory assays remain outstanding for SH26-27 and several additional drill holes completed as part of the Company's ongoing exploration program. A number of samples exceeded initial analytical thresholds and required overlimit re-assay procedures to ensure accurate reporting. Metalsource will continue releasing assay results as they are received from the laboratory, providing a steady flow of technical updates as drilling advances across the Silver Hill Project.

What's Next

Release Pending Assays: Laboratory results remain outstanding for completed drill holes and will be released as they become available.

Highest Grade Corridor: The next phase of drilling will focus on expanding the exceptional polymetallic mineralization surrounding Hole SH26-07 through systematic drilling along strike, down plunge and at depth.

Accelerating Exploration: Mobilization of the Company's second drill rig remains on schedule, allowing Metalsource to simultaneously expand the known Silver Hill system while testing newly identified high priority IP targets across the broader district.

Building Toward a Maiden Resource: Ongoing drilling continues to improve geological understanding and expand the known mineralized footprint in support of an inaugural mineral resource estimate currently targeted for early 2027.

Evaluating Strategic Land Expansion: Metalsource is assessing opportunities to expand its land position in prospective areas identified through geological and geophysical analysis, strengthening its ability to explore district-scale potential.

Why This Matters to Investors

SH26-27 represents another important milestone in Metalsource's systematic expansion of the Silver Hill polymetallic system. While laboratory assays remain pending, the hole marks the Company's largest southern step out to date, extending the known mineralized corridor approximately 65 metres beyond Hole SH26-19 and continuing to demonstrate that mineralization remains open to the south, at depth and along the broader trend. The visual continuity of sulphide mineralization provides further confidence in the Company's evolving geological model as exploration advances beyond the historic mine footprint.

The visual presence of widespread sphalerite and galena is significant because these are the principal sulphide minerals associated with Silver Hill's polymetallic mineralization, further strengthening confidence that drilling continues to intersect the same expanding mineralized system.

Importantly, SH26-27 is not the conclusion of this phase of exploration, but another step in a broader strategy. As assays continue to be released, Metalsource is simultaneously advancing the next phase of drilling around the exceptional mineralization intersected in Hole SH26-07 while preparing to mobilize a second drill rig to begin testing newly identified district scale targets generated through the Company's recent IP survey. This dual track approach is designed to accelerate both resource growth and discovery potential as the Company continues unlocking the broader Silver Hill district.

Full news



Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a featured mining stock.

More info on Metalsource Mining Inc.



Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

up for free trading and stock news alerts at Investorideas

>